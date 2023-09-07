Dogs perform Mozart with orchestra in Denmark

A classical music festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, has opened with some canine additions to the orchestra. Footage of the rehearsal shows three dogs participating in the performance of the Hunting Symphony, a little-known piece by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's father, Leopold.

Chief conductor Adam Fischer - who auditioned dozens of dogs for the role - said he was honouring the composer's wish that a part of the symphony should be accompanied by baying hounds. Cookie, Sophus and Sica were chosen for their barking skills, and went through three months of training: not only to bark on command, but to remain quiet for the rest of the performance.

