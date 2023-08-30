Romania gas station blasts kill two and injure many

Two people have died and 46 were injured in Romania after two explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station near the city's capital, Bucharest. Among the injured are 26 firefighters who rushed to the scene after the first explosion. Eight of the injured have received severe burns and there are plans for them to be transferred to hospitals abroad for treatment. Romania's president, Klaus Iohannis said he was "profoundly saddened" by the event.

