Spain Hermoso kiss: What's happened so far?

Protesters rallied at the Spanish Football Federation HQ to demand the resignation of Luis Rubiales after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips, following Spain's World Cup win.

Hermoso, a midfielder, has said the kiss was not consensual. But Rubiales, who is president of the Spanish Football Federation, denies this and says it was "spontaneous" and "mutual".

The incident has sparked a flurry of 81 players stating they will not play for Spain's women's team until Rubiales is removed from his post.

Video by Gem O'Reilly