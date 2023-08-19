A Russian missile has struck the heart of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, killing several people and wounding dozens.

Eleven children were among those hurt. A main square, university building and a theatre have reportedly been damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a short video showing heavily damaged parked cars.

Chernihiv is close to the border with Belarus.

It was occupied by Russia at the beginning of the invasion, but then recaptured by Ukrainian troops.