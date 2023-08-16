This is the moment fans booed The Killers, after frontman Brandon Flowers invited a Russian member of the audience on stage and called him "my brother".

The backlash from sections of the crowd occurred after Flowers invited the fan to play the drums, towards the end of a concert at the Black Sea Arena, close to the city of Batumi.

The band later posted an apology on social media.

Georgia, which gained independence in 1991, has a long history of tension with its neighbour.

Russia invaded the country in 2008 and still occupies part of the former Soviet state.

