Italy floods: Torrent of floodwater bursts through alpine town
Over a hundred people have been displaced after the Merdovine River unexpectedly burst its banks, covering the town of Bardonecchia in thick mud.
The flood was likely triggered when heavy rain caused a mountain stream to overflow, leading to a landslide.
There were no deaths or missing people, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Monday.
However, the damage to the town was substantial - with 120 people displaced.
Several people also had to be rescued from a camper van, fire and rescue officials said.