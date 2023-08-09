Floodwaters in Norway have sent mobile homes crashing into a bridge on the Hemsilar river.

Footage shared on social media showed people gathering to watch as caravans were swept away and destroyed in the town of Hemsedal.

Storm Hans has brought heavy rain to the country, with flooding causing travel disruption and resulting in thousands of people being evacuated from their homes.

In eastern Norway, the Braskereidfoss power dam on the Glomma river partly collapsed after intense rain.

The country's prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the country should be prepared for more floods in the coming days.