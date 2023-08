A storm with hail and heavy rain has hit the southwest German city of Reutlingen.

City officials have said the hail formed 30cm (12 inches) drifts in some areas and snowploughs were deployed.

About 250 firefighters took part in the clean up, in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

