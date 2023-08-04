This is the moment a sea drone heads directly towards a Russian ship near the port of Novorossiysk, where explosions have been heard overnight.

Footage shared by a source at Ukraine's security service shows the drone moving across the Black Sea, as it approaches the Russian vessel.

Russia's defence ministry said it had repelled a Ukrainian attack on its naval base there with two sea drones.

While the ministry did not comment on any damage, Ukrainian intelligence sources have told various news outlets the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a "landing ship" designed to carry equipment and personnel for beach landings, was hit.