Unseasonably stormy weather moved eastwards across northern Italy as intense rain and 100km/h (62mph) winds battered the region.

In some places, tennis ball-sized hailstones injured people, damaged cars and uprooted trees.

A 16-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on the tent she was sleeping in at a summer camp near the city of Brescia, while a middle-aged woman died after also being hit by a falling tree in Lissone, north of Milan.

The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, said: "I have never seen anything like this... We can't deny it any longer - climate change is changing our lives."