Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been removed from a protest blocking a road in Malmo, just hours after a Swedish court fined her over a similar action in June.

Thunberg, 20, had denied the charge of disobeying a police order, but was found guilty and ordered to pay 2,500 Swedish krona ($240; £187).

On both occasions, she was part of a group of protesters that blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour.

Outside court she said there was "no option but to continue to take action".