Punches were thrown and Kosovo's prime minister was doused with water as a brawl erupted in the country's parliament.

It came after a tense three-day debate about unrest in the north of Kosovo.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti was addressing the chamber when emotions spilled over. A picture of him was ripped up and then the fighting began.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.