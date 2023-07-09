The BBC's Russia editor Steve Rosenberg was granted access to a camp in Belarus that has been offered to Russian Wagner mercenaries - but so far only Belarusian troops appear to be there.

The camp's true purpose is not yet known, but it has enough tents to host 5,000 people.

He walks us through the camp, asking where Wagner is now, and talks through the possibility of the mercenary group moving in there.

