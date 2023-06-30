Intense and widespread rioting has been taking place across France, following the shooting of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop.

Video on social media showed the moment the police shooting of Nahel M took place, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on 27 June.

Riots erupted later that same day and have continued each day since, spreading throughout the country.

The officer involved has apologised to the family and been charged with voluntary homicide.

Video by Ian Casey