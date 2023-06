A rollercoaster accident at an amusement park in Sweden has killed one person and injured at least nine.

The ride at the Gröna Lund park in Stockholm came partly off the rails, witnesses said. The Jetline rollercoaster reaches a height of 30m (90ft) and a speed of 90km/h (55mph).

The park was evacuated after the accident and police and emergency services were called to the scene.