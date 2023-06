Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, ordered his troops to march from Rostov to Moscow on Saturday.

By the evening, they had voluntarily turned around. We've tracked the Wagner group's movements on its day of rebellion.

Video by Gem O'Reilly and Megan Fisher

