Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Poland's capital Warsaw for LGBTQ+ Pride.

Poland's ruling conservative nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) says that extending marriage and adoption to gay couples threatens traditional family structures and is harmful for children.

The mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, attended Pride alongside the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and spoke of his hope that one day the whole of Poland would share the "diversity" of Warsaw.

