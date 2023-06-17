The father of Shehryar Sultan, a migrant from Pakistan who went missing after a boat he was travelling in sank off Greece, says that people smugglers "brainwashed him" into embarking on the dangerous voyage from Libya to Europe.

The fate of Shahid Mehmood's son is currently unknown, but the family back in Mandrah are worried for him after learning that the body of a man he was travelling with has been found.

The UN human rights office says that up to 500 people are missing from the capsized fishing boat and that dozens of people are known to have died.

To read more about the disaster, click here.