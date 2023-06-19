Greece shipwreck survivor's emotional reunion

An 18-year-old man, who was among the survivors of a shipwreck in Greece, has tearfully reunited with his brother, Fedi.

Fedi had been in Libya for almost two years before making the crossing.

His brother, Mohammad, travelled from Italy, and embraced Fedi through the gates at the port in Kalamata.

At least 78 people have already been confirmed dead in the disaster, but up to 750 could still be missing at sea. The BBC has been told that as many as 100 children may have been on board.

