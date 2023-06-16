An 18-year-old man, who was among the survivors of a capsized fishing boat in Greece, has tearfully reunited with his brother.

His brother, Mohammad, travelled from Italy, and embraced Fedi through the gates at the port in Kalamata, where survivors of the deadly shipwreck were being held and cared for in a warehouse.

Mohammad briefly spoke to reporters where the reunion took place and choked back tears, He told them that Fedi had been in Libya for two years.

At least 78 people have already been confirmed dead in the disaster, but up to 750 could still be missing at sea. The BBC has been told that as many as 100 children may have been on board.

