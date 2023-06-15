BBC reports from inside liberated Ukrainian village

Neskuche in eastern Ukraine is one of a handful of villages liberated from Russia as part of their country's counteroffensive in recent days.

This village in particular has seen some of the fiercest fighting in the region.

BBC News is one of the first media organisations to report from inside the recaptured territory, correspondent James Waterhouse sent this report.

