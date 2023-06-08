Ukraine dam breach rescue... in 62 seconds

A dam breach in Russian controlled Nova Kakhovka area of southern Ukraine has resulted in thousands of people being evacuated and rescued.

The areas effected stretch from Nova Kakhovka to near the bank of the Kosheva River, where the BBC's James Waterhouse shows us the scale of the impact.

Ukraine has reported a state of emergency and Russian media reports that several people are missing. Both countries have blamed each other for the breach.

