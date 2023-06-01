Social media influencer Andrew Tate has been quizzed on whether his controversial views about women harm young people by the BBC's Lucy Williamson.

Mr Tate has dismissed a range of allegations put to him by the BBC, including specific accusations of rape, human trafficking and exploiting women, for which he is being investigated by Romanian prosecutor.

The influencer has claimed he is a "force for good" and that he is "acting under the instruction of God to do good things".

This was Mr Tate’s first television interview with a major broadcaster since being released into house arrest from police custody in Romania in April.