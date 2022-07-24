Water in the Trevi Fountain turned black when climate change activists released "vegetable charcoal" into Rome's famous landmark.

Protesters from Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) standing in the water unfurled anti-fossil fuel banners. The group's website says it is campaigning against "government subsidies of fossil fuel".

Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri says the city will have to "throw away 300,000 litres of water" to clean-up the tourist attraction, because it uses recirculating water.