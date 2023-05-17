Police in southern Italy say they have seized 2,700kg (2.7 tonnes) of cocaine hidden in banana crates shipped from Ecuador.

The drugs were discovered using specialised scanners, and the help of a sniffer dog called Joel. The containers were being shipped to Armenia, but the police managed to infiltrate the haul in Gioia Tauro.

