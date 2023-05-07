Fight after Russian snatches Ukraine MP's flag

A fight broke out between members of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations at a summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The scuffle was sparked when a member of the Russian delegation snatched a flag from a Ukrainian MP.

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovski had unfurled the banner behind Russian delegate Olga Timofeeva as she was being interviewed.

This video has intermittent sound.

