France's top constitutional body has cleared the Macron government's highly unpopular move to raise the state pension age from 62 to 64.

The Constitutional Council rejected calls for a referendum by political opponents but also struck out some of the reforms, citing legal flaws.

Twelve days of protests have been held against the reforms since January.

BBC Newsnight's Joe Inwood spoke to protesters on the streets of Paris where riot police have been deployed, with one protester calling President Macron's reforms "economically, socially, politically violent".