Macron heckled during speech in the Netherlands

The French president was heckled as he gave a speech in the Netherlands during a two-day state visit.

Emmanuel Macron was outlining his vision for the future of Europe at the Amare culture and concert venue in The Hague, when protestors began shouting at him.

"Where is French democracy?" cried one of the demonstrators, as another unfurled a banner reading "president of violence and hypocrisy".

Opposition to the French president's controversial pension reforms appeared to be behind the activists' stunt.

