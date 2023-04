The Shiveluch volcano on Russia's Kamchatka peninsula erupted early on Tuesday, releasing a 10km (six mile) cloud of smoke and ash into the sky, authorities said.

Nearby areas were smothered in a thick layer of volcanic ash - rising to 8.5cm (3.3 inches) in the village of Klyuchi.

