Land artist Dario Gambarin has used a tractor to create a portrait of Pablo Picasso on wasteland in Castagnaro, Verona.

Gambarin said he was inspired by Picasso's 1907 self-portrait to create what he says is the largest portrait of the Spanish artist in the world.

Picasso died on April 8, 1973, in Mougins, France.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.