Footage shared widely on social media shows the moment prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was presented with a small statue inside a cafe before it was ripped apart by an explosion.

Tatarsky was killed and dozens of people were injured by the blast, Russia's Interior Ministry said.

It added that the statue had a bomb hidden inside. However, the BBC has been unable to verify whether the statue in this video was the explosive.

The location of this video has been verified by the BBC as the cafe that was blown apart.