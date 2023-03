Farouk Abdulhak fled to Yemen within hours of the death of a Norwegian student, Martine Vik Magnussen, in London 15 years ago. In texts and phone conversations with the BBC’s Nawal Al-Maghafi, he admits that he was involved - saying it was a “sex accident gone wrong”.

Nawal then plays some of the phone recordings to Martine’s father Odd Petter, who has been campaigning for justice for his daughter.