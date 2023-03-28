Actor Orlando Bloom has visited a centre in Kyiv which provides support to children affected by the war in Ukraine.

The Lord of the Rings star, who is a goodwill ambassador for the UN children's organisation Unicef, also met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and praised the strength of the Ukrainian people as "awe-inspiring".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.