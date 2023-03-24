French President Emmanuel Macron took off his watch while discussing his controversial pension reforms in a TV interview.

The gesture attracted criticism, with some saying that Mr Macron is out of touch with the public. But the president's representatives claim that he removed the watch because it was "clinking on the table".

France is currently gripped by demonstrations and strikes over the government's decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Mr Macron has continued to defend the reform, arguing that it is necessary to keep the French pension system viable. The change is bitterly opposed by unions.