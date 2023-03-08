Protests rage and MPs fight over new Georgia bill

Georgians have taken to the streets to voice their anger at a controversial draft law that critics see as an attack on civil society and independent media.

The government says the "foreign agents" bill will improve transparency.

Riot police have used water cannon and pepper spray to disperse the crowds - and MPs have brawled over the bill in parliament.

