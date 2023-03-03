Thousands of people took to the streets of Greece on Wednesday and Thursday night, to protest over the collision of two trains in which dozens of people died.

Riot police were at the scene of the demonstrations in Athens, after protesters gathered outside the HQ of rail operator Hellenic Trains.

In the north-eastern city of Thessaloniki, demonstrators marched while chanting and waving flags, blaming the crash on government neglect.

A government minister said austerity during Greece's economic crisis in the 2000s had contributed to a lack of investment in the railways.

