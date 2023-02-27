A football match in Istanbul between two Turkish teams, Beşiktaş and Antalyaspor, saw thousands of teddy bears thrown onto the pitch by fans.

The soft toys will be given to children who survived the recent deadly earthquakes which shook southern Turkey and northern Syria.

More than 50,000 people were killed, with towns and cities reduced to rubble.

