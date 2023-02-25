'I am proud of you' - Zelensky tells troops on invasion anniversary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his pride in his soldiers and people at a ceremony marking one year since the Russian invasion started.
He honoured soldiers and bereaved families handing out medals to the families of soldiers who have died in the past year.
