The medical director of an international search and rescue team spoke to BBC Breakfast about the moment his team found a man who had been buried under rubble for five days after devastating earthquakes hit Turkey and northern Syria.

Dr Malcolm Russell, from UK International Search and Rescue, filmed this extraordinary video in Hatay, Turkey, and described the operation as very complex.

