Aerial footage showed dense, black smoke billowing from a burning port in southern Turkey on Thursday, after it reignited again.

The blaze at Iskenderun - one of two main container ports on Turkey's Mediterranean southern coast - was caused by Monday's devastating earthquakes.

The BBC witnessed several planes trying to put out the flames on Thursday morning, a day after authorities said the fire had been extinguished.

All operations were shut down at the port following the quakes and major shipping firms were forced to divert their vessels to other terminals in the region.

Emergency services initially found it difficult to access the fire because of earthquake damage and containers blocking the entrance.

There has been no word yet on when the port will reopen to international ships as it will need to undergo a full inspection.

The aerial footage was filmed by Russia's emergency ministry.

More than 17,000 people are confirmed to have died in the earthquakes and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

