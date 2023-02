Rescue teams found a young Syrian boy called Muhammed trapped under rubble in Hatay, one of the worst-struck provinces in Turkey. They gave him water to drink from a bottle cap before pulling him out of the wreckage, nearly 45 hours after the major quake.

"Well done Muhammed. Our search and rescue team rescued Syrian citizen Muhammed Ahmed from the rubble in Antakya," Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu wrote on social media.