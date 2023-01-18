Police have carried Greta Thunberg away from a protest in the abandoned mining village of Lützerath, Germany.

Climate activists have occupied the village for days, in protest at the planned expansion of a coal mine.

The Garzweiler lignite mine is due to be expanded to meet energy demands after Germany vowed to end their reliance on Russian fuel.

The country has promised to phase out coal-fired power by 2030, bringing forward a 2038 deadline.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.