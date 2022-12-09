Romanian police have seized a fleet of luxury cars from the compound of former kickboxing champion and influencer Andrew Tate.

Mr Tate was detained alongside his brother Tristan last month as part of an investigation into allegations of human trafficking and rape, which they deny.

Vehicles including a Ferrari and a Mercedes were seen being carried away as investigators expand their search for evidence in the case.

