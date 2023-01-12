Police in Germany have clashed with protesters in the abandoned village of Lützerath, while trying to remove them from obstructing the expansion of a coal mine.

Protesters barricaded themselves in to stop the energy company operating the nearby Garzweiler mine from extending.

Several hundred climate protesters are determined to stop the company from getting at the lignite that lies underneath it.

Germany says it needs lignite if it's to meet its energy requirements, now that it can no longer rely on supplies from Russia.

