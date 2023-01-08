Shellfire and attacks have taken place in the town of Bakhmut on Orthodox Christmas, despite ceasefire claims.

President Putin said he had ordered his forces to pause attacks for 36 hours.

But Ukrainian authorities said that three people were killed on 6 January.

Russia insists its forces were observing the ceasefire but had been repelling Ukrainian attacks.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.