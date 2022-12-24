Paris shooting: Aftermath of violent unrest following deadly attack on Kurds
Paris saw a second day of violent unrest, following Friday's deadly attack on the city's Kurdish community.
Protesters who gathered on Saturday overturned cars, setting some on fire, and hurled objects at police.
Volunteers from a nearby theatre used emergency hoses to put out some of the blazes, before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Police said 31 officers and one protester had been injured, and 11 people were arrested.