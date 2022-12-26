'I used to play piano so we couldn't hear the bombs'

When Russia invaded her country, Veronica Ahafonova played piano to drown out the sound of the explosions.

The 15-year-old, known as Nika, and her mother fled their home in the city of Kharkiv.

Ten months on, and settled in the UK, Nika spoke to the BBC about the invasion and her new life.

