Police are on the scene in Paris after a gunman opened fire killing two people and wounding four others.

The shooting took place close to a Kurdish cultural centre not far from the Gare de l'Est station.

A suspect aged 69 was quickly detained by police in connection with the attack.

People have been asked to avoid the area in Rue d'Enghien, in the 10th district in Strasbourg-Saint Denis.

