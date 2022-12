The mother of an Irish soldier who was shot and killed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon has paid an emotional tribute to him at his funeral.

Pte Seán Rooney was fatally shot when the armoured vehicle he was travelling in came under fire on 14 December.

His mother Natasha Rooney told mourners she was "proud" of her soldier son and he had given her purpose in life.

