Volunteers in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv have made a Christmas tree out of camouflage nets.

After the holidays the nets will be donated to soldiers fighting on the frontline.

A local resident said: "We want to celebrate not only Christmas and New Year, but we also want to celebrate victory."

